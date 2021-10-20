Hollande currying Macron, “a traveler without a compass”, who “multiplied the about-faces on essential subjects”

On the occasion of the release of his new book Confront, the ex-president gave an interview to Parisian, in which he curls his successor, who jumps from “one conviction to another like a frog on water lilies”.

“A man of no doctrine, a traveler without a compass” … In his new book, to be published this Wednesday, François Hollande multiplies the qualifiers and unflattering descriptions with regard to his former Minister of the Economy and successor, Emmanuel Macron. The former head of state paints the portrait of a man “changing opinions according to events, jumping from one conviction to another like a frog on water lilies”.

A feeling that he maintains, in the columns of the Parisian, to whom he gave an interview, precisely for the release of his book. “This five-year term has been marked by a lack of consistency and by an absence of doctrine which has led the president to multiply about-faces on essential subjects, from the role of the State to ecology, including security. The ‘whatever it costs’ has led to a headlong rush to spend, “he says.

A president who “tore the French apart”

The former president accuses his former colt of having “torn the French apart like never before”. “This explains the frustrations and the angry movements that have punctuated his mandate,” he said, citing in particular the yellow vests and “the protest against the pension reform”.





“Elected in exceptional circumstances, he should have endeavored to reconcile the French. Instead of working for it, he concentrated power, neglected Parliament and the social partners. The appeasement was not there. you and France appear dissociated, between a minority which is doing well and the rest of the country which is worried about its future “, criticizes François Hollande.

Macron, a “default choice”

The latter also denounces the reforming record of a “rare thinness” of Emmanuel Macron, in which he sees what “could have been a second term of Nicolas Sarkozy”. And to cite as examples: “the abolition of the ISF, the tax exemption of capital income, work orders, the reduction of the rights of the unemployed, until the appointment of his former collaborator at Matignon. The very rich have become even more. richer (…) It is a succession of States General, without ever a revolution “.

And if Emmanuel Macron retains a base of voters and is credited with around 25% in the polls, it is, for François Hollande often “a choice by default”. “It is not he who bears the responsibility but his competitors who do not present convincing offers. The major parties, on the right as on the left, which were intended to enlighten the French, have finally abandoned them ‘, concludes- he.