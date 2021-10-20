How do I put an emphasis on capital letters?

If the umlaut and the circumflex accent do not require any particular manipulation to be added to the capitals, the other accents pose problems according to the different software and operating systems used. Here’s what to do to add them when typing text in a document.

WITH KEYBOARD SHORTCUTS

This technique is essential for people who do not have a numeric keypad on their computer, that is to say with the numbers placed at the top of the keyboard.

For this, you will have to use two keyboard shortcuts in a row. The first allows you to select the desired accent and the second is useful for writing the letter in uppercase.

Here are the four keyboard shortcuts:

– À (a uppercase accent) = “Ctrl” + “Alt” + 7 then “Shift” + “A”

– Ç (capital cedilla) = “Ctrl”, then “Shift” + “C”

– É (capital e with acute accent) = “Ctrl” + 4 then “Shift” + “E”

– È (e capital letter with grave accent) = “Ctrl” + “Alt” + 7 then “Shift” + “E”

WITH ASCII CODES

This strategy aims to use a computer coding standard created in 1960 called the American Standard Code for Information Interchange (ASCII). To use it, your keyboard must have a numeric keypad.

For this technique to be effective, you will need to keep pressing the “Alt” key while typing a combination of numbers. Following this operation, you can release the “Alt” key to see the desired capital letter appear on the screen.

The list of five shortcuts is as follows:

– À (a uppercase accent) = “Alt” + 0192





– Ç (capital cedilla) = “Alt” + 0199

– É (uppercase e with acute accent) = “Alt” + 0201

– È (capital e with grave accent) = “Alt” + 0200

– Ù (u capital letter with grave accent) = “Alt” + 0217

WITH THE SPECIAL CHARACTER TABLE IN WINDOWS

For Windows users under Microsoft, you will need to access the special characters table in order to create an accent on a capital letter.

To do this, you will need to open the Windows search tool by simultaneously pressing the Windows key and “S”. Then, in the open search bar, you will have to enter “character table” to see the application appear. After clicking on it, you will be able to choose the accent of your choice and copy it to insert it in your text.

Ultimate much simpler method in MacOS: a press on “Shift” and another longer on the desired letter, leaving a pop-up window to appear in order to choose the accent of your choice.