how does the fuel voucher work in Hauts-de-France?

The solution, which seems favored by the government, has already been implemented in the Hauts-de-France region.

The price of a liter of diesel has reached a historic record, while the liter of SP95 is only 1 cent from the historical record, reached in 2012. Six months before the presidential election, the subject is at the heart of debates between candidates, who multiply the very different proposals.

Within the executive, it is the fuel check solution that holds the rope. Gabriel Attal, government spokesperson assured on Tuesday that “it is a matter of days, and by the end of the week, of course, the measures will be known”. What modalities? How to define eligible motorists? The government must decide on these elements. If the government claims not to be inspired by Hauts-de-France, the region chaired by Xavier Bertrand has implemented this aid for 5 years.

Up to 20 euros per month

The fuel check deployed by Xavier Bertrand is not paid automatically, it is up to the motorist to request it. The aid, which is officially called “transport aid to individual employees” (ATPS), can reach up to 20 euros per month, but is subject to three strict criteria.

The region’s website recalls that to benefit from this aid, you must live or work outside a sector served by urban transport. Exception made for employees working staggered hours. Another criterion, receiving a net salary less than or equal to twice the minimum wage. Finally, you have to work more than 20 km from your home. This aid is obviously reserved for the inhabitants of Hauts-de-France who use a car or a motorized two-wheeler to get to work, on fixed-term contracts or on permanent contracts.





The employee must provide supporting documents

Several exceptions exist, in particular for the case where the public transport time exceeds 2 hours round trip or for temporary workers and those whose workplace varies, for carpooling users or for students in training.

In order to benefit from the assistance, the employee must provide a certificate from the employer as well as a recent proof of address, in order to assess the distance of the home-work journey, and the latest payslips to verify that he is eligible for aid.

50,000 beneficiaries, 9.2 million euros

At the start of its deployment, 13,000 people received this aid. Expanded since, in particular to families who travel more than 100 km in the week, for example to lead a child in a medical institute, the aid should concern “approximately 50 000” people in 2021, indicates Antoine Sillani, regional adviser LR, to The cross. In 2020, 48,000 people benefited from this aid, at a cost of 9.2 million euros. The metropolis of Nice has also put such aid in place for two years. A “fuel check” of 60 euros per quarter provided you live more than 10 kilometers from your place of work.

