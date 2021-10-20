How SNCF is preparing for competition on the Paris-Lyon TGV

Posted on Oct 19, 2021 5:15 PMUpdated Oct 19, 2021, 8:18 PM

The best defense is attack: without even waiting for the precise plans of its challenger Trenitalia, which will launch its TGVs on Paris-Lyon-Chambéry-Turin-Milan, in principle at the end of the year, the SNCF applies the precept, at least on the very profitable part of the route, the Paris-Lyon axis. By the end of the year, the public operator will therefore renovate 17 TGV trainsets providing journeys to the capital of Gaul, by further segmenting its offer, now divided into three classes: second, first “normal” and Business First. .





“It is about getting closer to what we already do on Eurostar, Thalys or Lyria international trains. And we will eventually generalize it to other French destinations, such as Rennes, Bordeaux or Strasbourg, ”explains the director of Voyages SNCF, Alain Krakovitch. Officially, comfort is improved on board the new trains: new individual reading lights, USB port up to second class, etc. But at the same time, the capacity of the trains in question is increased from 509 to 556 seats for a single train, mainly by removing 40% of the famous “squares” opposite, which are out of fashion according to customers.