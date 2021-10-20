how to follow the surprise conference live

Here’s how to follow the announcements of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 live today. Meet on the Korean brand’s website at 4 p.m.

Samsung is organizing a “Galaxy Unpacked Part 2”. Yes, the name may seem incongruous, but the South Korean brand has indeed made an appointment for some announcements this Wednesday, October 20.

Remember that this event comes after the Apple keynote on Monday and the Google conference on Tuesday. It’s a busy week.

How to follow the Samsung conference live

Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 starts at 4:00 p.m. PST. A priori, the conference will not be broadcast on YouTube, but exclusively on a dedicated page on the Samsung site. By clicking on this link, you will have access to it.

Find us on our site and on our Twitch channel to read our comments on Samsung’s announcements.

What can we expect from the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2?

If we could first of all think of a presentation of the Galaxy S21 FE, this smartphone seems set to be largely delayed. Some even speak of a cancellation of the launch of this product.

Everything suggests that this is due to the shortage of components currently going through the tech sector. Lacking Snapdragon 888 chips, Samsung would have preferred to give priority to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 which also equips it and which is already on sale with satisfactory results for the brand.





It is therefore difficult to predict Samsung’s plans for this conference, which really comes as a surprise. The firm has simply published a short promotional video to suggest a Galaxy Studio option that would greatly personalize its smartphone. It is therefore perhaps this function that will be in the spotlight today.

In addition, a few days later, Samsung is also organizing an event dedicated to developers. It would seem more logical to have information about One UI 4.0 at this point rather than the Galaxy Unpacked Part 2.