how will the full moon of October 20 impact your sign?

After Mercury retrograde, we are sucked in by the whirlwind of the autumnal full moon of October 20, otherwise known as the “hunter’s full moon”. And the least we can say is that it may shake you!

Risk-taking and profound changes

The full moon in Aries of October 20 will add fuel to the fire of your life, especially since on October 24, we will enter into Scorpio territory… So what to expect? This is the perfect time to take risks, whatever the scale. The period will also be conducive to introspection and focus. Either we harvest the seeds that we have sown, or we get rid of what has been undertaken. In short, now is not the time to be wise and take half measures.







The Rams fully experience the effects of this full moon in their sign. The other fire signs, that is to say the Lions and Sagittarius, as well as Scorpions (sign linked to the water element) will also be able to take advantage of this period to take stock of what they really want in life. The Gemini, Aquarius and Pisces will encounter some tensions. For your mental well-being, do not hesitate to take a break from your projects and relationships that wear you out.

It’s time to send it all out!

For the Bulls and the Virgins, express your hidden desires. This is the perfect time to do some introspective work and make your desires heard. The Cancers will be in search of recognition, well deserved by the way, while the Scales will have to settle the conflicts and disputes that they dread so much. Finally, it’s time to rethink your current life. Capricorns. Be careful not to go too fast in the job.