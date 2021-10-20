Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro price plummets with over 55% off

A more premium version of the GT 2 model, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is a connected watch particularly suitable for sports monitoring. It is currently available at a very interesting price, since thanks to a promo and an ODR, its price goes from 299.99 euros to 131 euros on Amazon.

The highlights of the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro

A more premium case than the GT 2

Complete sports monitoring

Excellent battery life + wireless charging

the connected watch Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro

A premium version with a luxurious design

Its name already suggests: the Huawei Watch GT 2 in its Pro version adopts a more premium design than the classic GT 2 version. We will first be entitled to a solid titanium case and a sapphire dial. This design, more sober than the previous model, makes the watch elegant to wear on the wrist. Otherwise, the watch has a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen, Always-On Display compatible, which allows the device to continue to display the time constantly.

A connected watch geared towards sport …

Like any self-respecting connected watch, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro offers sports monitoring. And the latter is very complete, since the model embeds a battery of sensors, such as a barometer, an altimeter, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a heart rate monitor or even a GPS, which will however err a little on the precision side of geolocation. The watch recognizes more than a hundred different workouts, including 17 professional training modes, such as outdoor walking, golf or swimming. The focus will also be on health with, for example, an optical heart rate sensor to measure blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) and breathing exercises. Sleep tracking will also be available. To have access to all your results, head to the Huawei Health application. On the other hand, if you do not have a Huawei or Honor smartphone, you must install the Huawei Mobile Services.

All these beautiful people will be running on the Lite OS operating system, which offers a really smooth user experience. Its powerful Kirin A1 chip is not for nothing.





… and enduring

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is distinguished by a good autonomy, since it can last more than a week on the wrist without needing to recharge it. Naturally, this autonomy will be less if you activate the Always-On Display, which consumes more energy. In any case, this duration of use on a single charge is clearly superior to other references on the market. Huawei has also bet on an induction charging mode. You can therefore place your watch on a charging base compatible with the Qi protocol. For a full recharge, it will take two hours.

To find out more, do not hesitate to read our review of the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro.

