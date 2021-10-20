Huawei’s high-end ultrabook loses 430 € of its price

Huawei has renewed its high-end ultrabook with the 2021 edition of its MateBook X Pro. It has the advantage of integrating the latest generation of Intel processors to provide a gain in power compared to the old generation. Usually offered at 1,499.99 euros, it is currently on sale at 1,069.99 euros.

The MateBook X Pro are at the top of the basket and by offering this 2021 laptop with a more muscular configuration than the previous generation, Huawei wants to gain ground in the ultrabook market. And if the MateBook X Pro 2021 is only a few months old, it is already more affordable and more interesting with this immediate discount of almost 30% on the initial price.

The highlights of the MateBook X Pro 2021

Its slim and elegant design

Its 13.9-inch 3K touchscreen

Its good battery life and 65 W fast charge

Its 11th generation i5 processor + 16 GB of RAM + 512 GB SSD

Launched at a price of 1,499.99 euros, the Huawei MateBook X Pro (i5 + 16 GB + 512 GB) is currently available in promotion at 1,069.99 euros on the Amazon site, a saving of 430 euros on the invoice. The same offer can be found on the brand’s official website.

If, subsequently, the offer mentioned in this article is no longer available, please take a look below to find other offers for the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021. The table goes to day automatically.

The next generation of Intel for more power

The main novelty brought by this 2021 model is its processor. You can now count on an 11th generation Intel Core i5, clocked at 2.4 GHz (boost up to 4.2 GHz) and coupled with 16 GB of RAM. This is a real gain in power, because Huawei improves performance by 22% compared to the previous generation, which incorporated the 10th generation of Intel processors. With such a setup, even your heaviest applications will run smoothly. It is even possible to support extensive multitasking in office automation or even content creation (video, photo editing, etc.). Embedding an Intel Iris Xe graphics chipset, you can even enjoy gourmet 3D games. In addition, Huawei is modernizing its formula by offering a Wi-Fi 6 connection which will allow you to enjoy a more stable connection than before.





Performance is guaranteed, but the user experience will also be very fluid. Indeed, thanks to the presence of the NVMe M.2 512 GB SSD, this will guarantee excellent fluidity and increased transfer speed, in particular to start Windows in a few seconds. In addition, the MateBook X Pro 2021 comes with fans Shark Fin in order to dissipate heat as well as possible, which is very useful for maintaining good performance on a daily basis.

A laptop that exudes high-end and solid autonomy

Huawei does not disappoint, and once again presents a neat, elegant and uncluttered design just like a MacBook. There is a touchscreen IPS panel, offering a Fullview experience, without borders to improve the visual experience. The 13.9-inch screen has a screen-to-body ratio of 91% and a 3K resolution (3000 x 2000 pixels) of the most beautiful effect. In terms of connectivity, the Pro version has two USB-C ports, a USB-A port and a headphone jack, all in a 14.6 mm thick aluminum design for only 1.33 kg – perfect for have it with you everywhere on the go.

Finally, on the autonomy side, the Chinese manufacturer once again offers a 56 Wh battery. This capacity allows to obtain an autonomy of up to 11 hours according to the brand. Enough to take a day away from an outlet, but if that doesn’t seem like much to you, know that it is supplied with a 65W USB-C charger that can recharge it quickly, and recover percentages easily. Note that if you want to install the latest Windows update, we invite you to read this article to proceed with the installation and verify compatibility.

Huawei facing the competition

In order to compare the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 with the best current market references available on the same price bracket, we invite you now to consult our guide to the best laptops in 2021.