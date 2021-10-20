Human remains found in area where her fiancé’s belongings were found

INVESTIGATION – The parents of the young man, who has been missing for more than a month, and the police are on site

Twist in the Gabby Petito affair. Cases belonging to Brian Laundrie, the fiance of the young woman killed in late August, have been discovered in a Florida park near the family home, the family’s lawyer confirmed to Fox News and CNN. In the process, what appear to be partial human remains were found nearby, according to NBC News. At this point, authorities have not confirmed this discovery, and the identity of the person who is believed to have died is not known. Gabby Petito’s fiancé has been missing for five weeks.





The police, a canine unit and a forensic doctor are on site. According to NBC News, this area was searched several weeks ago, but at the time it was covered in water after torrential rains.

Arrest warrant

In Fox News footage, we can see a policeman, a plastic bag in his hand, saying to parents at midday: “We may have found something.”

Brian Laundrie’s parents informed authorities on Wednesday morning that they were planning to search Myakkahatchee Creek Park, where their son they said had told them he was going for a hike on September 13. Divers had probed this swampy area without success several weeks ago.

