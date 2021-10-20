Hypersonic missile or spaceship? China tested a device that circled the Earth

China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in low orbit around the Earth last August before descending towards its target at more than five times the speed of sound. This is what the Financial Times claims based on several sources. The People’s Republic refuted the report on Monday, saying it had performed a routine test of a space vehicle.

The business newspaper, citing five people familiar with the Chinese test, said on Saturday that US intelligence services were surprised by the capabilities demonstrated in the missile test. An essay which indicated that China was making much greater progress in the development of hypersonic weapons than previously known. But on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China was testing reusable spacecraft technology, not a missile.

The two very different explanations provided for the trials aren’t necessarily mutually exclusive, another expert told Insider. “This brings us back to one of the problems with all missile technology, which is that a lot of it has a dual-use function,” Ian Williams, deputy director of the missile defense project, told Insider. at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

“We saw it with Iran. We saw it with North Korea when it was developing intercontinental ballistic missiles. These countries are testing things that may look a bit like some kind of peaceful space technology, but in reality, there is a military objective behind “, further clarified Ian Williams.

“The first intercontinental ballistic missile was the Soviet R-7 rocket. It was the same rocket that propelled Vostok, the first manned spacecraft, and cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin into space ”, recalled the director.

The Financial Times report came out after a vague statement made last August by the chief of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, General Glen VanHerck. The latter said that China had “recently demonstrated very advanced capabilities in hypersonic gliders”.

Bombing from space

The senior official also said emerging Chinese capabilities could pose “significant challenges to North America’s missile defense in providing threat alert and accurate assessment of attacks.” Last September, US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said China had “the potential to strike targets anywhere on the planet from space.” “Weapons can potentially be launched into space before re-entering the atmosphere to destroy a target. It is an idea already dating from the Cold War which has been dubbed: Fractional Orbital Bombing (FOBS),” Frank said. Kendall.





The Soviet Union deployed nuclear warhead carriers during the Cold War, but these systems were subsequently abandoned. “If you are using this type of approach, you don’t need to use a traditional bell-shaped trajectory like intercontinental ballistic missiles,” said Frank Kendall, explaining that “it is a way of avoiding airborne systems. defense and missile warning systems. “

This weapon system allows an adversary to launch missiles over the South Pole, effectively bypassing US defense systems focused on the more traditional threats of missiles coming from the North Pole.

After the remarks of Frank Kendall, who did not say that China is actively seeking to equip itself with this capability, Jeffrey Lewis, director of the atomic weapons non-proliferation project in East Asia at the Institute of Middlebury International Studies said he “would not be surprised if Russia, China or North Korea revived the development of such missiles” to counter American missile defense systems.

Unlike the weapons deployed by the USSR during the Cold War, the system that China is said to have tested uses a hypersonic descent vehicle rather than a traditional nuclear-capable reentry vehicle.

Hypersonic missiles, a key area of ​​strategic competition between great powers, pose a significant challenge for missile defenses, as these weapons can be maneuvered and can fly at high speed with unpredictable trajectories, making them more difficult to track and intercept.

The defense forces may not even see such an attack coming, which further complicates matters. According to analyst Ian Williams, if the United States could follow the orbital launch pad, it could attempt to intercept it, but interception of hypersonic vehicles is impossible for current capabilities.

It is still not clear whether China is actually developing and testing FOBS-type weapons or a related system. Chinese media have said that reports that the country is testing a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that can be launched from orbit is Western media propaganda.

As it stands, Beijing, which appears to be increasing its intercontinental ballistic missile force, would have sufficient nuclear strike capability to overwhelm US defenses. The United States has its own nuclear arsenal for deterrence.

Original version: Ryan Pickrell / Insider

