“I tried to commit suicide”: An ex-star of NRJ12 at worst, her friend Matthieu Delormeau “no longer responds” …

Nothing is going well for a former star of NRJ12, namely Dominique-Damien Réhel. This trained dancer turned columnist and even reality TV candidate is going through a difficult time in his life. In interview with Jordan De Luxe for Star TV, he tells of his descent into hell, in particular with the spread of Covid-19 last year, just when he had just opened his nightclub … Ruined, Dominique-Damien Réhel went so far as to do a suicide attempt.

“I didn’t want to anymore. No longer want to live. No more disco, which was a job that I really enjoyed. Everything I did was canceled. I had no more work, nothing, he recalls. I had a burnout (…). And then, I tried not to be there anymore.“It is at this moment that the former comrade of Matthieu Delormeau on the antenna of NRJ12 tells to have wanted to put an end to his days:”I tried this a few months ago. Before summer. I took medication to leave, to leave, to leave. I wanted to kill myself. I had taken a lot of medicine and one day I took too much, I didn’t wake up for two days.“





Dominique-Damiel Réhel has “self-destruct“. And it is from his son that he drew the strength to fight against these dark ideas.”I think if it weren’t for Louis, my son, I wouldn’t be here anymore“, he confides then. But apart from his very close relations, the former star of the show Generation Mannequin could only count on a few friends. “I don’t have many anymore, he regrets. Matthieu Delormeau, I have no more news. It pains me, I left messages, he does not answer me.“Finally, at the mention of this sudden estrangement from the chronicler of Cyril Hanouna in Do not touch My TV (C8), Dominique-Damien Réhel burst into tears: “I don’t know why he doesn’t want to talk to me anymore, he went to other universes. When he was no longer at TPMP, I was there. Since he returned, he is no longer there. When I was in this state, he was no longer there …“

For his part, he assures us that “Nothing happened“, but the former choreographer hopes to see the bonds of this friendship forged again.”I owe him a lot, he taught me a lot“, he launches, grateful to have shared the plateau of Mag of NRJ12 with Matthieu Delormeau.