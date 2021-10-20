More

    “I was beginning to suffer …”: Pierre Niney with his family in the countryside, he explains why he left Paris

    Pierre Niney did not have a second for him in 2021. Once the health crisis was partially overcome, the 32-year-old actor returned to service and is showing three film events this year: the last part ofOSS 117 signed Nicolas Bedos, Black Box which has been a hit in the cinema for seven weeks and Lovers, the new feature film by Nicole Garcia, which will be released in cinemas on November 17th.

    I began to suffer Paris

    This is an opportunity for Pierre Niney to play the role of a great loner, diametrically opposed to those of the young premieres who have sometimes been his strength. And to train, the actor did not have to look far since he himself moved away from the capital to live in the countryside. “I was starting to experience Paris and today I don’t see myself living in the city at all, he explains to the magazine Psychologies. I live in a place with no one around, I have unlimited time, until exhaustion, to read books, watch movies, and get lost in a story. I love doing this so much! Especially at night, when no one calls me … My great luxury, my great joy, is to be able to choose my moments of solitude. “


    He leads a life at the antipodes of his crazy youth, the one where he played at the theater, at the Comédie Française, with a big hangover. At 32, with 24 films to his credit and a Caesar under his arm – for his role in Yves Saint Laurent by Jalil Lespert – Pierre Niney leads a married life, a family life far from the spotlight and glitter. In a relationship with the Australian actress and photographer Natasha Andrews, he is indeed the father of two young daughters, Lola, born in 2017 and Billie, born in 2019. “My pleasures always come from what connects me very strongly to the present, he recalls. Like playing sports, surfing, basketball … or playing with my daughters. I have always loved to play. With them, that hasn’t changed. And I wish them, for later, the lightness of laughter. Because it is a magical power …

    Find the full interview of Pierre Niney in the magazine Psychologies, n ° 427 of October 20, 2021.


