Identity data of all Argentines for sale on the darknet

In Argentina, a database containing the identity information of the entire population of the country was hacked. Hackers offer them for sale on a hacker forum.

While the ad is currently visible on a hacker forum, the hackers first promoted it on Twitter through a newly created account called @AnibalLeaks. They released data from a small sample of 44 celebrities on the microblogging network, including star footballer Lionel Messi or the country’s president Alberto Fernández.

The identity data of Argentine citizens is compromised. Hackers succeeded in breaking into the Argentine government’s computer network and stealing the details of the identity cards of the entire population of the country, approximately 45 million people. This hack, which occurred last September, specifically targeted the Renaper file, the national register of people in the country. The data is now for sale on the darknet.

The data retrieved includes full names, addresses, dates of birth, gender information, identity card issue and expiration dates, identification number, photos, etc. The Record, who contacted one of the pirates, was able to confirm the authenticity of the items. With this information, criminals could quite possibly create false identity documents.

In a statement dated October 13, Argentina’s interior ministry said its security team discovered that a VPN account assigned to the health ministry was used to query the Renaper database for 19 photos at the time. exactly where they were posted on Twitter, and that “The database has not suffered any breach or data leak”. A version contradicted by the exchanges between The Record and the hacker, who does indeed own a copy of the Renaper data.

The hacker also threatened to release the data from one to two million people, and sell access to the data to all interested buyers.