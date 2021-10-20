In Afghanistan, the Taliban must keep their commitments to be recognized abroad, warns Moscow

The Russian President’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov shakes hands with member of the Taliban delegation, Shahabuddin Delawar, during the Afghanistan talks in Moscow on October 20, 2021. ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO / AFP

At the end of the international talks on Afghanistan, organized in Moscow on Wednesday, October 20, the Russian envoy warned the Taliban that they would have to keep their commitments in terms of respect for human rights and political pluralism in order to be able to count on recognition from the international community.

“This has been said to the Afghan delegation, this moment will only come if [les talibans] are starting to stick to most of the international community’s expectations regarding human rights and inclusiveness ” regime, declared the special envoy of the Russian president for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov. The Taliban “Assured work” on the subject and let it be known “That they [étaient] working on improving governance, improving human rights. We will see “Mr. Kabulov added.

He announced that the dozen countries that participated in the talks on Wednesday – including China, Iran, Pakistan and the countries of Central Asia – have called on the United Nations (UN) to hold the meeting.“An international donors’ conference” because of the risk of a humanitarian crisis. The Taliban delegation did not speak immediately after Mr. Kabulov’s announcements.

Request for “humanitarian, financial and economic aid”

At the start of the talks in Moscow, the head of this delegation, Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi, however, ruled that his government was “Already inclusive”. “We don’t need foreign military aid, we need support for peace in Afghanistan, we need reconstruction, renovation”, he said elsewhere.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov also called on the international community to come to the aid of the Afghans. “We are convinced that the time has come for the international community to mobilize to provide humanitarian, financial and economic aid, in particular to prevent a humanitarian crisis and migratory exoduses”, he stressed.

Abdul Salam Hanafi, a Taliban official, at international talks in Moscow on October 20, 2021. ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO / AP

Earlier today, Russia recognized the efforts of the new Afghan leadership to stabilize “ the politico-military situation ”. The Russian minister noted, however, that “Many terrorist groups, first and foremost the[organisation] Islamic State and Al-Qaida, research[aient] to enjoy “ the instability of the country which continues, despite the seizure of power by the Taliban in August, in the wake of the American withdrawal.





Risk associated with the presence of terrorist groups

“There is a real risk that terrorist activities and drug trafficking (…) spill over into the territory of neighboring countries ”, he noted. “The Central Asian region is of particular concern to us”, underlined the diplomat, with reference to the former Soviet republics of the region, which constitute a traditional zone of influence of Russia.

Mr. Lavrov has finally “Regretted” the absence of American delegates in Moscow. This meeting testifies to the increased integration of the Taliban in the diplomatic scene, after meetings in Qatar and Turkey last week. Moreover, the Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, ruled on Tuesday that these talks reinforced “Stature” of the Afghan government.

For Russia, the talks should anchor its position as a regional power in search of stability across Central Asia. She therefore hopes that the Taliban can stabilize the politico-military situation and that they therefore form a government. “Inclusive” bringing together beyond their movement in order to curb the action of jihadist groups together.

Not yet recognized as legitimate power

Since taking power in lightning in August, the Taliban have faced the threat of groups more radical than them, in particular the bloody attacks of the Islamic State organization in Khorassan (EI-K). Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed concern last week about their ability to prevent the anchoring of such organizations that have “Plans to extend their influence in the countries of Central Asia and Russian regions”.

In addition, during a meeting with Western diplomats in Qatar in mid-October, Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi warned that “The weakening of the Afghan government[était] in the interest of no one “, evoking the security risk and that of a migratory exodus. Russians, Turks, Iranians, Europeans, Central Asian countries: all are committed to avoiding a humanitarian crisis. Mr. Lavrov noted in particular on Wednesday that jihadists could “To hide in migratory flows”.

If the Russian authorities talk to the Taliban, a movement banned in Russia for years, they do not immediately recognize them as the legitimate government of Afghanistan.

