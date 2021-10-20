In Belfort, HLM are desperately looking for tenants

Fragments of FranceIn some neighborhoods, apartments are struggling to find a taker, far from the tense situations observed in other regions. A context which forces the local office to pamper its “customers”.

“If I could go, I would go!” “, grumbled Zina – she wishes to remain anonymous, like the other people whose first name only is given -, 54-year-old maintenance worker, sitting on a bench in the square set up at the foot of the HLM towers in the Residences district, in Belfort. “As soon as we meet and speak a little loudly, there are cranky people who moan …”, she laments. Zina nevertheless ends up admitting that this district has many assets, like the large and beautiful park of the Douce. Above all, it pays here an unbeatable rent of 343 euros for 70 square meters. His apartment, designed in the 1970s, is large, with large storage spaces, a laundry room, a storage room.

Zina, resident of the Madrid tower district, in Belfort, September 16, 2021.

In Belfort, tenants of social housing can afford not to be happy. They are in a strong position. Because, here, the HLM office has all the difficulties in the world to fill certain buildings of its park. In question, constructions which date and a limited demand, compared to the offer. Territoire habitat’s waiting list is only 1,760 applicants, who are offered a solution within the record average time of 5.3 months. By way of comparison, 736,000 people are waiting for social housing in Ile-de-France and they will have to wait, on average, ten years.

Most of the 789 empty housing units in Territoire habitat (7% of the stock) are concentrated in the three priority districts of the city. That of the Residences even shows 25% vacancy. It is unsuitable for demand: it houses many large apartments, while most of the applicants are single people.

HLM in the Residences district, in Belfort, September 26, 2021.

Ads on Leboncoin

In Belfort, it is not the very contained insecurity or the specter of ghettoization that scares the HLM tenants away. This city of 50,000 inhabitants (80,000 in the agglomeration) is, in technocratic language, a “Relaxed territory”. This means that real estate there is just not expensive. The private rental park offers rents that are often as attractive as those of social landlords.

Faced with this competition, Territoire habitat had to “Change culture”, in the words of its client manager, Laurent Ricord. The office has opened a commercial office in the city center, publishes advertisements on Leboncoin, has documents translated into Mandarin for the many Chinese students on the university campus, carries out advertising campaigns on the radio, hosts a Facebook page and offers assistance, of 700 euros on average, to beautify the home, repaint or change the wallpaper.

