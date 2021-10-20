In bomb! Breathtaking Zendaya: Timothée Chalamet very proud of his partner shares a new shot

Monday, October 18, Zendaya once again ignited the red carpet for the London premiere of Dune, alongside Timothée Chalamet. And captivated by his partner, the actor did not fail to share a snapshot of their evening.

Once again, all eyes were on her. For several months, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya lend themselves to the promo marathon for Dune by Denis Villeneuve. After the Venice Film Festival, then Paris, the two stars set sail for London for the premiere of the film, Monday, October 18. And if their appearances are also noticed, it is in particular because of the always studied looks of Zendaya, who has proven once again that fashion is her business. Alongside her partner, dressed in a black suit embroidered with zippers, the 25-year-old actress looked dazzling.

For the occasion, Zendaya had fallen for a long ecru dress signed by designer Rick Owens, which lent itself wonderfully to the theme of Dune, a science fiction film inspired by the eponymous book by Frank Herbert, published in 1965. Sublime, as usual for several months, and always dressed in circumstance, the star actress of the series Euphoria completely hypnotized Timothée Chalamet, delighted to pose by his side on the red carpet. “Dune is here”, he wrote in the caption of a snapshot taken during the Premiere, that Zendaya, who admitted to therapy, also commented on an adorable message for her playmate: “Two pretty best friends“. Something to reassure Tom holland on the nature of the relationship of the two stars.

Zendaya subdues her sweetheart, Tom Holland

For several months, the interpreter of Spider-Man and Zendaya indeed spin the perfect love, after meeting on the set of the Marvel saga, the next installment of which will be released in December. After being seen in love at the wedding of one of their friends, where they were very complicit, it is now an unusual gesture on the part of Tom holland which unleashed passions among fans of the couple. A few hours after the actress appeared on the red carpet in London, her boyfriend, of British origin, shared a photo of her with simply written in the caption “Dune” and an emoji with heart-shaped eyes. Like what, everyone was definitely won over by Zendaya that night.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge