in October, what effects on your astrological sign?

[Mis à jour le 20 octobre 2021 à 20h34] Many people experience the effects of the full moon on a regular basis. Mood, body, sleep … The consequences are numerous and should once again be felt this Wednesday, October 20, 2021, on the occasion of the first full moon in autumn. But from one astrological sign to another, this astronomical phenomenon, which has the effect of pushing us to refocus on our physical and emotional well-being, should not produce the same result. So, if you are Aries, expect tenfold effects. Along with other fire signs, such as Leo, these natives may take the opportunity to embark on new projects, while signs such as Aquarius may encounter some tension.

For astronomy enthusiasts, it is also possible to take advantage of the event to simply contemplate the spectacle offered by Mother Nature. The autumnal full moon has been observable with the naked eye since 7:06 p.m. (French time) Wednesday, October 20, and should be visible until 8:57 a.m., Thursday, October 21. At least, if the sky is clear enough …

What impact does this Full Moon have on your astrological sign? What are the effects of the Full Moon on our body and our mood? In our file below, you will know all about the effects of the Full Moon, the dates and times of the next ones of the year.

The full moon is the time for introspection and focus. Either we “harvest the seeds of what we have sown”, or we frees from anything that disturbs our balance of life. Either way, she helps to surpass herself to achieve her goals.

Even if the introspection is collective, this Full Moon will have more or less a hold according to the solar sign of each one. Its effects are increased tenfold for the natives of Aries. Many zodiac signs are affected, to varying degrees, by this October Full Moon: the natives of Aquarius and Pisces will encounter tensions and could show a certain aggressiveness, while for other fire signs like Aries, that is to say Leo and Sagittarius, the astral climate will be much more favorable to take stock of your desires. Take advantage of the Aries energy to focus on what you really want to do with your life. Follow your heart and not your reason.

The full moon of October 20, 2021 occurred at precisely 16 hours 56 minutes and 42 seconds, the time when the Earth-Moon-Sun alignment was perfect. The schedule is established by the Institute of Celestial Mechanics and Ephemeris Calculation (IMCCE).

This first full autumn moon is visible all night long, since 7:06 p.m. (French time), even if it is no longer perfectly full at 100%. She goes to bed this Thursday, October 21 at 8:57 a.m. Visible to the naked eye of course, its lunar disk takes on an orange tint when it is low on the horizon.

The influence of the Moon on terrestrial life is real and scientifically proven, especially its role in the tidal cycle. The lunar cycle would have a real impact on our body, our mood and nature. Insomnia, aggressiveness, tides, gardening, hair growth, triggering of childbirth, we help you disentangle the true from the false!

What are the effects of the full moon on the body?

The Full Moon can increase the PH of the human body. According to the work of biophysicist Jeanne Rousseau, the body’s pH increases (perspiration, bile, saliva, urine) during the full moon and decreases during the new moon. This is why there is an upsurge in urinary tract infections during this lunar phase.

A woman’s menstrual cycles can be disrupted during the full moon because there is indeed a correlation between the menstrual cycle “greater than 27 days” and the lunar cycle (29.5 days), according to a recent study by the magazine scientist Science Advance. Carried out on 300 women, the study proves intermittent synchronization. But “with age and exposure to artificial light at night, menstrual cycles shorten and lose this synchronization. We assume that in ancient times human reproductive behavior was synchronous with the Moon, but our modern lifestyles have altered reproductive physiology and behavior. “





What is the effect of the full moon on sleep?

The full moon disrupts the internal biological clock, increasing the time it takes to fall asleep by 5 minutes, reducing the duration of sleep by about 20 minutes and decreasing the time of deep sleep by 30%, according to a 2013 study by the journal Current Biology.

What is the effect of the full moon on mood?

Stress, anxiety, mood can change during the full moon phase, as the latter causes sleep disturbances. But each individual reacts more or less to its effects, one speaks then of “lunosensitivity”. One will say of the one who reacts the most strongly to this influence on his mood that he is “in a bad mood”. On the other hand, no scientific study has succeeded in proving a connection between the Moon and aggression. No, the full moon does not affect your mental health: “We do not have more psychiatric patients in emergency rooms on full moon nights” said Matthieu Hein, psychiatrist specializing in sleep disorders and mental illnesses at the hospital Erasme, at RTBF in July 2019.

Does the full moon have an effect on the pregnant woman?

While popular belief speaks of the initiation of childbirth on full moon nights, no scientific study has provided convincing results to prove a link between the full moon and the number of births.

What is the effect of the full moon on the sea?

The full moon plays an indisputable role on the tides. On the surface of the earth, water is subjected to the attraction of the Moon and the position of the latter determines the tides. At the full moon, the Sun, the Moon and the Earth being aligned, the forces of attraction add up, resulting in larger tides.

What effects does the full moon have on plants?

The full moon has its role to play in the development of plants. According to Sciences et Avenir, “the influence of the circalunar (biological rhythm based on the cycle of the Moon)” exists on plants as well as on humans. “Lunar light has an effect on the physiology of plants” (germination), water absorption and production of plant sugar levels, promoting its growth and yield. “Gardening taking into account the cycles of this satellite could therefore prove to be very useful” the review concluded in its article.

Paradoxically, cutting your hair on full moon nights so that it grows back faster has not been scientifically proven, even if many hairdressers recommend cutting hair during a full moon in order to strengthen its structure.

The next Full Moons of the year 2021 take place on the following dates and times:

Wednesday, October 20 at 4:57 p.m.

Friday, November 19 at 9:59 a.m.

Sunday, December 19 at 5:37 am

The full moon is one of the 4 phases of the moon depending on its position in relation to the sun: first quarter, full moon, last quarter, new moon. During the full moon, the Sun, the Earth and the Moon are approximately aligned. Thus, the visible face of the Moon from the Earth appears totally illuminated by the Sun. The new moon is, conversely, the phase during which the Moon is not visible from Earth. The return to the same phase occurs approximately every 29 days and 12 hours.

By Super Moon, we mean a celestial phenomenon that is due to two elements: the only satellite of planet Earth passes as close as possible to us while it is a full moon evening. This event is called “perigee-syzygy”, the name of the Super Moon having nothing scientific, since it is an invention of the astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979. According to some beliefs, there would be more than births during full moons, so maybe we are seeing a peak in deliveries that night!

Three Super Moons were visible in the night sky of France this year 2021: the Pink Super Moon on April 27, the Flower Super Moon on May 26 and the Strawberry Super Moon on June 24. They appeared 14% larger and 30% brighter than usual during the “perigee-syzygy” phenomenon, when the Full Moon is on the point of its orbit closest to Earth. Discover the most beautiful photos of these Super Moons taken across the world, from the United States to Australia via Europe:

We will have to wait until the year 2022 to see a new Super Moon appear. Note the dates of the next Super Moon in your calendar, so as not to miss anything: The Super Moons of 2022 will not however equal the phenomenon perceived on November 14, 2016 with a Moon closest to us (356,511 km anyway). To regain such “proximity”, we will have to be patient and wait until 2034! As for the next blood blue super moon, it won’t happen again until January 31, 2037.