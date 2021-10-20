in the United Kingdom, the surge in prices worries

Anaïs Cordoba, edited by Manon Fossat



07:37 a.m., October 20, 2021



All European countries are impacted by soaring prices, but particularly England, which is also facing the consequences of Brexit and is going through a supply crisis. Inflation has indeed reached record levels in recent months, and is felt on the daily expenses of the population.

REPORTING

In the United Kingdom, the supply crisis linked to Brexit continues to drive up prices. The latest figures – which date from August – indicate inflation at 3.2%, a record since 2012 for the country. An increase which is felt in the daily expenses of the inhabitants, and must in addition worsen by the end of the year.





Gasoline particularly affected

In this shopping street in the north of the capital, many Londoners complain about a general rise in the cost of living. “I have noticed that the price of fruit has gone up, but also the price of vacuum-packed meat. Now the shopping basket that cost me 20 pounds has gone up to 30 pounds. I might have to go to a supermarket. cheaper “, explains a resident.

“It’s mostly gasoline that is more expensive. I pay about 10 cents more per liter. It’s annoying because it’s hard to always find more money for things that you constantly need when your. salary does not increase “, regrets another.

Up to 4% inflation by the end of the year

But if the increase in prices for consumers is still moderate, businesses are hit hard. This was explained on Monday by the head of the Federation of Food Industries to British MPs. “Hotels and restaurants face inflation between 14 and 18%. It’s terrifying. And it’s the worst scourge, because it strikes especially the poorest”, he warned.

And this is not over. The Bank of England predicts that the price increase will continue to reach 4% by the end of the year.