    in women with polycystic ovary syndrome, the birth control pill reduces the risk of diabetes

    According to recent British studies, taking oral contraception reduces the risk of developing diabetes in the event of PCOS.

    In France, 1 in 10 women suffer from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS): this hormonal disease is, according to Inserm, the most common in women of childbearing age and is the leading cause of female infertility.

    Caused by hormonal imbalance, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) causes an increase in testosterone levels in the blood. PCOS is thus characterized by ovulation disorders, hyperpilosity, acne and hair loss (alopecia) in the women concerned.

    Twice the risk of developing diabetes with PCOS

    In addition, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) constitutes a risk factor for the development of type 2 diabetes: in fact, excessive adiposity caused by hyperandrogenism predisposes to insulin resistance. According to some studies, women with PCOS have a double the risk of developing diabetes or pre-diabetes.


    According to recent work published by the University of Birmingham (England), the contraceptive pill may reduce the risk of diabetes in women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

    British researchers studied medical data concerning 4,814 women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS): they found that, among them, the women who took oral contraception had a (…)

