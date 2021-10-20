Inauguration of the Christophe Dominici stadium: “It was the Stade Français”

It is the place of training of the Parisian youth and of the professional group of the Stade Français which was chosen, by the Council of the city of Paris, to be renamed after the name of the one who had set fire to the defense of the New -Zeeland, one day in October 1999. In a moving and solemn atmosphere, Thomas Lombard and Pierre Rabadan inaugurated the stadium on Wednesday, paying tribute to their former teammate and friend.