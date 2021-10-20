Inauguration of the Christophe Dominici stadium: “It was the Stade Français”

The moment was symbolic, highly important for the family, relatives and former teammates of Christophe Dominici. Died on November 24, 2020, the international winger (67 selections) of Stade Français or Toulon now has a stadium that bears his name, at Saut du Loup, a stone’s throw from where the player lived.
It is the place of training of the Parisian youth and of the professional group of the Stade Français which was chosen, by the Council of the city of Paris, to be renamed after the name of the one who had set fire to the defense of the New -Zeeland, one day in October 1999. In a moving and solemn atmosphere, Thomas Lombard and Pierre Rabadan inaugurated the stadium on Wednesday, paying tribute to their former teammate and friend.
The Director General of the Stade Français and the deputy for sports of the mayor of Paris spoke in this ceremony. “A very special moment” for both, in front of the wife and the two daughters of “Domi”. Thomas Lombard had “Chosen not to prepare anything, to be spontaneous, the best tribute to pay to Christophe, a risk-taking player, unlike any other … A man unlike any other. “
They were also numerous to be present to attend this moment. Max Guazzini, Sylvain Marconnet, Jérôme Fillol, Julien Arias, but also players from the current squad, or coach Gonzalo Quesada. All hailed the memory of a player “Which made you want to play rugby, to look like him” says Thomas Lombard. The Parisian club’s under-14 team was also present at the commemoration, again a great symbol. That of youth, of the game, while Thomas Lombard recalled how Dominici was able to get people to take an interest in this sport.
The small winger, immense in talent, “Size not huge, but with a heart that exceeded that of everyone” was “One of the first to be publicized, explained Pierre Rabadan, at the origin of the municipal decision to rename the stadium. Christophe was the embodiment of the favorable rebound, the lightning that illuminated Paris. It was the Stade Français ”.