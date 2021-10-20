Incidence rate by department in France

By Julie M. Photos by Julie M. Posted on October 20, 2021 at 7:15 p.m.
The incidence rate by department is an indicator to be monitored very closely in order to follow the evolution of the epidemic. We discover together the incidence rates of each department on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
THE’indicator to follow closely at the moment, it is the incidence rate of each department. Indeed, it makes it possible to estimate the share of people infected in each department and there is a corresponding number of people tested positive over the last 7 days out of 100,000 inhabitants.
Find below the incidence rate by department to Sunday 17 October 2021. We noted in Red the departments for which the incidence rate is greater than 200 per 100,000, in orange the departments for which it is between 50 and 199 per 100,000. We put in green the departments for which the threshold is lower than the alert threshold set at 50 per 100,000.
The overall incidence rate in France at Sunday 17 October 2021 (consolidated data) achieved 48.19 or slightly below the alert threshold set at 50.
- 01 – Ain – Bourg-en-Bresse 40.0
- 02 – Aisne – Laon 18.1
- 03 – Allier – Mills 21.4
- 04 – Alpes-de-Haute-Provence – Digne-les-Bains 52.1
- 05 – Hautes-Alpes – Gap 29.6
- 06 – Alpes-Maritimes – Nice 59.1
- 07 – Ardèche – Privas 42.8
- 08 – Ardennes – Charleville-Mézières 34.3
- 09 – Ariège – Foix 45.9
- 10 – Dawn – Troyes 24.8
- 11 – Aude – Carcassonne 36.2
- 12 – Aveyron – Rodez 75.4
- 13 – Bouches-du-Rhône – Marseille 104.8
- 14 – Calvados – Caen 35.7
- 15 – Cantal – Aurillac 14.0
- 16 – Charente – Angoulême 36.8
- 17 – Charente-Maritime – La Rochelle 40.2
- 18 – Cher – Bourges 45.5
- 19 – Corrèze – Tulle 27.5
- 2A – Corse-du-Sud – Ajaccio 69.6
- 2B – Haute-Corse – Bastia 41.2
- 21 – Côte-d’Or – Dijon 28.7
- 22 – Côtes-d’Armor – Saint-Brieuc 33.2
- 23 – Creuse – Gueret 28.4
- 24 – Dordogne – Périgueux 50.2
- 25 – Doubs – Besançon 37.1
- 26 – Drôme – Valence 46.5
- 27 – Eure – Évreux 40.1
- 28 – Eure-et-Loir – Chartres 33.3
- 29 – Finistère – Quimper 24.3
- 30 – Gard – Nîmes 39.0
- 31 – Haute-Garonne – Toulouse 28.3
- 32 – Gers – Auch 33.7
- 33 – Gironde – Bordeaux 33
- 34 – Hérault – Montpellier 41.3
- 35 – Ille-et-Vilaine – Rennes 46.8
- 36 – Indre – Châteauroux 28.6
- 37 – Indre-et-Loire – Tours 34.5
- 38 – Isère – Grenoble 33.4
- 39 – Jura – Lons-le-Saunier 38.8
- 40 – Landes – Mont-de-Marsan 21.8
- 41 – Loir-et-Cher – Blois 35.1
- 42 – Loire – Saint-Étienne 37.7
- 43 – Haute-Loire – Le Puy-en-Velay 71.8
- 44 – Loire-Atlantique – Nantes 48.7
- 45 – Loiret – Orleans 28.3
- 46 – Lot – Cahors 23.1
- 47 – Lot-et-Garonne – Agen 30.9
- 48 – Lozère – Mende 82.6
- 49 – Maine-et-Loire – Angers 54.1
- 50 – Manche – Saint-Lô 14.1
- 51 – Marne – Châlons-en-Champagne 25.4
- 52 – Haute-Marne – Chaumont 49.0
- 53 – Mayenne – Laval 41.6
- 54 – Meurthe-et-Moselle – Nancy 32.4
- 55 – Meuse – Bar-le-Duc 31.4
- 56 – Morbihan – Vannes 26.5
- 57 – Moselle – Metz 40.9
- 58 – Nièvre – Nevers 18.0
- 59 – North – Lille 43.2
- 60 – Oise – Beauvais 33.3
- 61 – Orne – Alençon 27.1
- 62 – Pas-de-Calais – Arras 27.5
- 63 – Puy-de-Dome – Clermont-Ferrand 23.6
- 64 – Pyrénées-Atlantiques – Pau 57.8
- 65 – Hautes-Pyrénées – Tarbes 31.7
- 66 – Pyrénées-Orientales – Perpignan 40.1
- 67 – Bas-Rhin – Strasbourg 40.7
- 68 – Haut-Rhin – Colmar 42.8
- 69 – Rhône – Lyon 52.8
- 70 – Haute-Saône – Vesoul 45.9
- 71 – Saône-et-Loire – Mâcon 34.9
- 72 – Sarthe – Le Mans 28.9
- 73 – Savoie – Chambéry 33.1
- 74 – Haute-Savoie – Annecy 54.3
- 75 – Paris – Paris 84.6
- 76 – Seine-Maritime – Rouen 30.7
- 77 – Seine-et-Marne – Melun 49.8
- 78 – Yvelines – Versailles 74.7
- 79 – Deux-Sèvres – Niort 86.7
- 80 – Somme – Amiens 21.4
- 81 – Tarn – Albi 38.9
- 82 – Tarn-et-Garonne – Montauban 29.3
- 83 – Var – Toulon 46.5
- 84 – Vaucluse – Avignon 39.8
- 85 – Vendée – La Roche-sur-Yon 56.1
- 86 – Vienne – Poitiers 29.0
- 87 – Haute-Vienne – Limoges 18.6
- 88 – Vosges – Épinal 14.7
- 89 – Yonne – Auxerre 26.8 ,
- 90 – Territory of Belfort – Belfort 24.3
- 91 – Essonne – Évry 66.9
- 92 – Hauts-de-Seine – Nanterre 59.3
- 93 – Seine – Saint-Denis – Bobigny 70.3
- 94 – Val-de-Marne – Créteil 80.1
- 95 – Val-d’Oise – Cergy-Pontoise 73.6
- 971 – Guadeloupe – Basse-Terre 50.4
- 972 – Martinique – Fort-de-France 127.4
- 973 – Guyana – Cayenne 266.6
- 974 – Reunion – Saint-Denis 28.6
- 976 – Mayotte – Dzaoudzi 19.7