Incidence rate by department in France

October 20, 2021

The incidence rate by department is an indicator to be monitored very closely in order to follow the evolution of the epidemic. We discover together the incidence rates of each department on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

THE’indicator to follow closely at the moment, it is the incidence rate of each department. Indeed, it makes it possible to estimate the share of people infected in each department and there is a corresponding number of people tested positive over the last 7 days out of 100,000 inhabitants.

Find below the incidence rate by department to Sunday 17 October 2021. We noted in Red the departments for which the incidence rate is greater than 200 per 100,000, in orange the departments for which it is between 50 and 199 per 100,000. We put in green the departments for which the threshold is lower than the alert threshold set at 50 per 100,000.

The overall incidence rate in France at Sunday 17 October 2021 (consolidated data) achieved 48.19 or slightly below the alert threshold set at 50.



