Infantino wowed by the idea of ​​a biennial World Cup with different teams

Continue to interest the youngest

According to Infantino, organizing a World Cup would be a solution to keep the interest of the youngest. “We have to see how, together, we can bring them back to take an interest in football”, added the FIFA president during the meeting which lasted an hour. The leaders of the UEFA, mainly opposed to the idea, also warned the boss of FIFA on the damage that a World Cup organized every two years could cause to the competitions of clubs but also to the national teams. UEFA President Alexander Ceferin recalled that clubs and leagues are particularly threatened by this major change and that it would be wise to take their opinion into account.