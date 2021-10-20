Infantino wowed by the idea of ​​a biennial World Cup with different teams

FIFA President Gianni Infantino continues to campaign for the organization of a World Cup every two years. After raising the subject again at the end of last week in Caracas, Venezuela, he defended his idea to UEFA officials. At a meeting that was not open to the media but of which the Associated Press was able to obtain a recording, the boss of world football indicated that “The enemy of football was not the World Cup or the FIFA but the other disciplines after which young boys and girls run. “
Continue to interest the youngest
According to Infantino, organizing a World Cup would be a solution to keep the interest of the youngest. “We have to see how, together, we can bring them back to take an interest in football”, added the FIFA president during the meeting which lasted an hour. The leaders of the UEFA, mainly opposed to the idea, also warned the boss of FIFA on the damage that a World Cup organized every two years could cause to the competitions of clubs but also to the national teams. UEFA President Alexander Ceferin recalled that clubs and leagues are particularly threatened by this major change and that it would be wise to take their opinion into account.
Infantino, for his part, believes that the point of view of UEFA, made up of 55 member associations, is not the only one that matters. He is notably pushing for approval in December to host World Cups every two years. “We cannot simply formulate new proposals on the basis of Europe’s comments. We must respect everyone’s opinions ”, added Infantino.
The latter also “Greeted” the idea of Tiago Craveiro, the secretary general of the Portuguese Federation who proposed that FIFA explore the possibility of not allowing teams to compete in consecutive editions of the World Cup. “We need more participations and maybe there is a way to do it by having two World Cups, but not with the same participating teams, Infantino said. This is something that the technicians are going to study, but it is definitely something that we have to look at. “