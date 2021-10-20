Inflation and supply problems will persist until the end of 2022, according to Bruno Le Maire

The Minister of the Economy repeated that he was more in favor of targeted aid to help households in difficulty than a general reduction in taxes, concerning the increase in the price of fuel.

The problems supply which push up prices, especially energy prices, will persist “Throughout the year 2022”, said Wednesday the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire on BFMTV.

“We keep saying that the price increase is transitory. It all depends on what is meant by transient ”, explained the minister, adding that he did not see “No improvement before the end of 2022, at best, because the recovery is very strong”. The rise in prices is mainly due to shortages of wood, steel, aluminum, oil and gas, detailed Bruno Le Maire. Faced with the rise in fuel prices, he reiterated that he was more in favor of targeted aid to help households in difficulty than a general reduction in taxes, the cost of which for public finances is too high, according to him.

“The responsibility of the state is to protect”

“Help must go to those who have no choice but to take their car to find an activity or to exercise an activity”, he said, pointing out that “The responsibility of the state is to protect”. This help could go to the self-employed, employees, civil servants and those looking for work, said Bruno Le Maire, indicating the chosen device, which the executive wants to announce before the end of the week, could operate on a declarative basis. .

the energy check, intended to mitigate the surge in gas prices and which will give rise to an exceptional payment of 100 euros in December for low-income households who are eligible, is paid according to the income declared to the tax authorities. But the government does not have a database for those who use their cars for business purposes.