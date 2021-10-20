INFO THE DEPECH. Fake health passes: doctors, physiotherapists, athletes … a dozen people arrested in Haute-Garonne

the essential

This Wednesday, a dozen people were arrested in the department by the gendarmes of the Muret research brigade. They are suspected of being involved in a large network of fake health passes. A 20-year-old woman is said to be at the head of this network. And among the hundred of its clients are doctors, top athletes and physiotherapists …

At just 20 years old, did a young woman set up a health pass scam? The question arises then that this Wednesday, a vast operation of gendarmerie is carried out in all the department of Haute-Garonne. About ten people were arrested and taken into police custody. They are suspected of being involved in a network of false vaccination certificates. This young woman allegedly distributed fraudulent documents with the help of a couple of friends.

The whole affair would be linked to the Horizon vaccination center, in Muret, one of the largest in the Haute-Garonne department. During the summer, nearly 1,300 patients were seen every day in this performance hall transformed into a care center. And to keep up with the pace, the organizers called on young volunteers. One of them was to collect the questionnaires and issue the vaccination certificates. In this context, the young woman would have notably had access to the codes of the doctors responsible for consultations. She is suspected of having taken the opportunity to generate QR codes on demand …





Inconsistencies discovered by doctors

The investigation by the Muret research brigade began in September. At that time, one of the doctors noticed a discrepancy between the number of people vaccinated and that of health passes granted, much higher. The doctor therefore feared that his identifiers had been used to create false certificates.

“We carry out regular checks, at noon and in the evening,” said one of the Horizon center caregivers. And by discussing with his colleagues, he understood that he was not the only one to realize this observation. A report was made to the gendarmerie. “But at that time, we had only doubts, nothing certain,” adds one of the managers of the site.

High level athlete, nursing staff, physiotherapist …

For a month, the military stepped up investigations and other checks to decipher this network. The profile of the young girl quickly became detached, especially as one of her comrades would have used social networks to advertise … More than 100 fake health passes would have been published. The survey made it possible to find a large part of the beneficiaries throughout France, among whom are nursing staff, physiotherapists (!) And even a professional athlete. At least ten of them are currently auditioned. Did the volunteer and her friends raise money for this service? That’s the whole question … On the internet, this kind of service costs between 100 and 300 € per document. What to earn a nice sum.

The hearings, still ongoing, should provide more information.