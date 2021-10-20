it can be installed even with a 15 year old Pentium 4

Windows 11 was released a fortnight ago now and many users are frustrated that they cannot download it. The OS indeed requires a rather demanding minimum configuration. However, it is possible to install it… on a PC with a fifteen year old processor.

Windows 11 can be installed for free now. To do this, just go to the official Microsoft website and download the installation file. Before proceeding, it is still advisable to check if your machine is compatible with the PC Health Check tool.

The tool tells you if you have the famous TPM 2.0 chip, required for installation, but also if your CPU is powerful enough to run Windows 11. This last point annoys a good number of users, since the OS is very demanding, being able to be installed only on Intel CPUs of 7th generation at least and Ryzen CPUs of 2th generation. In short, if your machine has already been running for a few years, you will have to stay on Windows 10.





Windows 11 can be installed on a PC with… a Pentium 4

Still, it seems there is a loophole in the system. A Youtuer by the name of Carlos SM Computers (spotted by Windows Latest) had fun trying out the PC Health Check tool on old configurations and surprise, a fifteen year old processor can quite officially install Windows 11. This is the Intel Pentium 4661, released in 2006. With a single core running at 3.6 Ghz, it pales in comparison to today’s processors, but when it comes to Windows 11, they don’t care.

Also read – Windows 10: is your PC compatible with Windows 11? This software allows you to find out

The video shows a CPU that suffers with use, but works. Does Microsoft believe that this processor is suitable for its OS? There is very little chance, since it seems to be an oversight. It remains to be seen whether the Redmond firm will patch its tool or not. After all, there are still few PCs in circulation with this CPU.

As a reminder, it is possible to bypass Microsoft’s requirements and install Windows 11 on an incompatible PC. The Redmond firm has however warned that your machine cannot be updated … a promise not kept for the moment, since even the computers concerned have received the latest security updates.

Source: Windows Latest