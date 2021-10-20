“It hurts me”: Diana Blois (Large families) accused of favoring her children to her daughter-in-law

On his social networks, Diana blois does not let anything show through. The candidate of Large families, life in XXL (TF1), at the head of a family of nine children, is always smiling and positive. However, she is sometimes affected by certain remarks she may receive on Instagram.

If the Gayat or the Santoro are not part of the new season of Large families, life in XXL, the Blois family signed for an additional season. Thus, viewers can continue to follow their daily lives and some are returning to Diana on social networks. While most of the messages are kind, mom can sometimes receive words that touch her.





We have indeed reproached for favoring his children to his daughter-in-law Louane (9 years). An accusation that is irrelevant and that hurts her, as Gerome’s wife confided in Leisure TV : “These messages, which touch on completely non-existent things and for which I make a point of honor that they do not occur in my family life, hurt me. It hurts me. I am a very sensitive person and very affected by my job as a mother and mother-in-law becauseI really want to do well on a daily basis, really. All the things I do are carefully thought out so that they are fair to everyone. I spend a lot of time there. And that someone comes and stings me, at times, on social networks in relation to that …“

If she has known moments “very complicated“, Diana Blois is trying today to put things into perspective. And she does not fail to block her detractors who are far from suspecting the close relationship she has with Louane.”Gérome and Louane came into my life six years ago now, and I think they were made to come back.. We never had any discussions on Louane’s integration with his half-brothers and sisters. She came into my house, she was in my daughters room and she never came out. It was obvious“, she clarified.