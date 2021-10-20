it would be more effective to be vaccinated in the morning, according to a study

Study Says Vaccination and Immune System Activation Most Effective After Resting Phase

This is a study that could have an influence on the choice of vaccination niches. Getting vaccinated in the morning rather than in the afternoon would increase the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine, says a study from the Universities of Geneva (UNIGE) and Ludwigs-Maximilians University in Munich ( LMU), published in the journal Nature Immunology.

Why ? Scientists have found that the activation of the immune system is most important just after a phase of rest. The morning, just before resuming activity, would therefore be the most favorable period for vaccination. This also applies to other vaccines such as the flu shot.





No more antibodies

“There are twice as many antibodies in the morning as in the afternoon,” explains Christoph Scheiermann, immunologist at the University of Geneva. “The adaptive immune system takes weeks to form a response specific to a particular pathogen, but it then lasts for a long time thanks to a cellular memory mechanism,” he explains to the newspaper Le Matin.

Researchers confirm that the rhythm of the immune response is governed by natural activity based on the alternation of day and night. Following the natural rhythm of our immune defenses would therefore make it possible to optimize the effectiveness of the vaccine and other drugs that interact with the immune system.