Ivory Coast: Before the congress of the PPA-CI, Gbagbo would have sent a delegation to Simone whom she challenges

Simone Gbagbo at the Palais des sports de Treichville (Ph KOACI)

The least that can be said is that the political divorce seems to be totally consummated between Gbagbo and his wife, for now.

Without surprise, Simone Gbagbo who had distanced himself from his former comrades “Gbagbo or nothing “in the process of the creation of the Party of African Peoples – Ivory Coast ( PPA-CI), was conspicuous by his absence at the Sofitel Hôtel Ivoire from Cocody October 16 and 17, 2021.





The former member ofAbobo flew to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Saturday October 16 where she was invited by a religious association within the framework of the 13th world convention of the International Conference of Women Messengers of Christ.

Before his departure, for the Congo, the former first lady who had been godmother of the Mouvement des Générations Capables (MGC), a citizen organization in support of Simone Gbagbo, were already differences of opinion on the question of the creation of the new Party this Gbagbo. She pointed this out in substance in a press release she produced on the subject.

KOACI learns from sources close to the couple’s circle Gbagbo that the former Ivorian president firmly insisted that Simone Gbagbo be present at this political activity.