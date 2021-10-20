Japan: the impressive eruption of Mount Aso, one of the country’s most active volcanoes

Ashes were thrown at an altitude of 3,500 m, causing hikers to move away in haste from this tourist site in the southwest of the Japanese archipelago.

Huge clouds formed on Wednesday at the top of Mount Aso. This volcano, one of the most active in Japan, erupted, throwing ash at an altitude of 3,500 m and hastily removing hikers from this tourist site in the southwest of the Japanese archipelago. . Authorities have warned locals and tourists not to approach the volcano as hot gases and ash are escaping from it. And stones roll down its green slopes.

Eruption of Mount Aso volcano in Kumamoto this morning at 11:43 a.m.

The smoke rose to 3500m and the pyroclastic flows reached more than a kilometer.

The JMA has issued a level 3 alert (max level).

The video is not in real time but in x10.pic.twitter.com/iv176yFNQY

– u26e9 Ryo Saeba u26e9 (@ Ryo_Saeba_3) October 20, 2021

For now, no injuries have been immediately reported after the eruption in the late morning of this volcano culminating at 1,592 m. For those in the vicinity, “one should be careful of large boulders and flows of pyroclastic material,” Tomoaki Ozaki, an official with the Japan Meteorological Agency, told a televised press conference. “Caution is called for, even in remote areas, because the wind can carry not only ashes but also stones,” he added.

The last time the Japan Meteorological Agency raised its warning for Aso to this Wednesday’s level – three out of five – was when it erupted in 2016. The agency warned of an increase in volcanic activity in recent days, including a small eruption on Thursday, the Japan Times reported.

63 dead in 2014

The huge Mount Aso towers over the main southwestern island of Kyushu, where the 1,592-meter volcano is a popular tourist draw. Japan is one of the most volcanic countries in the world. It sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where much of the planet’s earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are recorded.

In September 2014, Japan suffered its deadliest volcanic eruption in nearly 90 years when Mount Ontake in Nagano Prefecture unexpectedly sprang to life, killing around 63 people.