Jérôme Rothen warns PSG about Kylian Mbappé

Free from any contract in less than 9 months, the future of Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé seems more and more undecided over the weeks. During an interview with RMC, the international tricolor had already expressed his desire to leave the club last summer for Real Madrid, something which did not materialize in the end. In his show Rothen ignites, the former Parisian side Jérôme Rothen pretended to address the leaders of PSG to warn them of a possible free departure of the former Monegasque, probably to the White House.





“Today you have to realize one thing, it’s the chance to have one of the best players in the world. He is the player who best represents Paris Saint-Germain today, the player who makes the most differences and who wins you the big games. Once again, this project is entirely up to him. He must be shown to Mbappé, and to his entourage, that the project is around Mbappé, not others. He’s not around Lionel Messi or Neymar. Of course, Lionel Messi remains Lionel Messi. Except that today, we see that it can disappear for 20 or 30 minutes ”, he declared at the microphone of RMC.