Jorge Sampaoli (OM) before the Europa League match against Lazio Rome: “We have two finals to play”

He will line up “the best” against Lazio

PSG is expected at the Vélodrome on Sunday evening, the week promises to be crucial for the Marseillais but Sampaoli swears that the shock of L1 will not vampirize anything, and especially not his team composition: “I’m going to field the best players I have available, because we have this possibility of qualifying for the Europa League. We made a lot of efforts last season to qualify for the European Cup, we must not forget them. I don’t know yet which team I will field, but they will be the best. “ Arek Milik, who played 90 minutes on Sunday for the first time since his resumption, does not have a full game in the legs but could play at least 45 minutes. It remains to be seen what Sampaoli will decide for Dimitri Payet, who also played the entire match against the Bretons.