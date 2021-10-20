Jorge Sampaoli (OM) before the Europa League match against Lazio Rome: “We have two finals to play”

In the mildness of the Roman autumn, the Marseillais should not be too disturbed by the opposing public, Thursday evening, at the Olimpico, where less than 4,000 tickets had been sold on Tuesday evening. The counters will remain open until the last moment, but the stadium will ring hollow: the Lazio tifosi have never been passionate about the Europa League. But Jorge Sampaoli will not pay too much attention to the atmosphere: while OM have drawn two in two matches, so far, they must take points to continue to hope for first place in the group, synonymous with qualification. “We have two finals to play against Lazio”, announces the Argentine.
He will line up “the best” against Lazio
PSG is expected at the Vélodrome on Sunday evening, the week promises to be crucial for the Marseillais but Sampaoli swears that the shock of L1 will not vampirize anything, and especially not his team composition: “I’m going to field the best players I have available, because we have this possibility of qualifying for the Europa League. We made a lot of efforts last season to qualify for the European Cup, we must not forget them. I don’t know yet which team I will field, but they will be the best. “ Arek Milik, who played 90 minutes on Sunday for the first time since his resumption, does not have a full game in the legs but could play at least 45 minutes. It remains to be seen what Sampaoli will decide for Dimitri Payet, who also played the entire match against the Bretons.