More

    Jürgen Klopp loses his nerves after questioning Diego Simeone

    News



    • Atlético



      2



      3



      Liverpool

    Liverpool won on the lawn of Atlético de Madrid this Tuesday evening (2-3, 3rd day of the Champions League). At the final whistle, Diego Simeone trotted back to the locker room, ignoring the hand extended by Jürgen Klopp on the edge of the sideline. Asked about this in the mixed zone after the meeting, the German manager of the Reds lost his nerves, accusing the journalist of wanting to highlight the matter.


    What follows after this advertisement

    “I was angry ? Is that so. When ? Rather, it’s your question that annoys me ”, he launched before continuing, reassembled. “I wanted to shake his hand, he didn’t want to. I can understand that, he was running back to the locker room. He’s emotional, so am I and you are not a good person because you want to make a big deal out of it ”. As a reminder, before the meeting, the two men exchanged a few courtesies at a press conference.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleTaliban seek to break diplomatic isolation
    Next articleMARKET POINT – Results should dictate trend, Wall St in support

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC