“Kaamelott” enters the book of records and it is thanks to one person

FILM – It’s an unexpected record. The movie “Kaamelott: Premier Volet” became the most viewed single person movie this week. It is Arnaud Klein, a big fan of the Alexandre Astier series, who went to see the film 204 times.

He himself announced it in a message posted on Twitter, specifying that “the framework (of the Guinness record, editor’s note) would arrive“ in three weeks ”. “Looking forward to taking the photo with it,” he added.

“The Blu-ray comes out on November 24 and I can’t wait to be able to see it with the director’s comments and especially the associated bonuses”, had indicated to Allocine whoever intends to see the film again … once again.