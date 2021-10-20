“Kaamelott” enters the book of records and it is thanks to one person

JOEL SAGET via Getty Images
FILM – It’s an unexpected record. The movie “Kaamelott: Premier Volet” became the most viewed single person movie this week. It is Arnaud Klein, a big fan of the Alexandre Astier series, who went to see the film 204 times.
He himself announced it in a message posted on Twitter, specifying that “the framework (of the Guinness record, editor’s note) would arrive“ in three weeks ”. “Looking forward to taking the photo with it,” he added.
“The Blu-ray comes out on November 24 and I can’t wait to be able to see it with the director’s comments and especially the associated bonuses”, had indicated to Allocine whoever intends to see the film again … once again.
The two men had exchanged a few messages on Twitter at the end of July, when Arnaud Klein had just started his challenge. “But that has you more or less”, asked Alexandre Astier.
“Enough to see him 188 times, Sire,” the 33-year-old Rémois replied. “Good. So it passes. I will come to do one with you in the summer to support you in the operation, ”the actor-director had then promised him.
The film, released in July 2021, is the biggest hit of the year at the cinema with 2.6 million admissions.
The plot of the film takes place ten years after the adventures of King Arthur and his acolytes in the series. For the occasion, the director had chosen to invite a 5-star cast, in which the original actors will also be joined by Christian Clavier or the British singer Sting.
