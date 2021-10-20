Kad Merad cold with Dany Boon? He sends her a message in “C to you”!

Kad Merad and Dany Boon have known each other for a long time. They notably shared the poster for the successful film “Bienvenue chez les Ch’tis”, in 2008. Ten years later, they found themselves on the set of “La Ch’tite famille”, by Dany Boon. But since then, everyone has gone their own way. And while the public would love to see them again on the big screen, that is not expected just yet. “We talked about it not long ago. We don’t yet know how it’s going to be done, but, yes, we really want to. It will be in laughter obviously, because we remain a comedy duo. There is such a bond between us in life and on screen that it is jubilant. It depends on Dany’s writing, mine or someone else’s, “said Kad Merad to the “Sunday Newspaper”.

“He doesn’t remember my number anymore”





While waiting to find an exciting project to realize with Kad Merad, Dany Boon is in full promotion! The actor and director is releasing his new film, “8 rue de l’Humanité”, available from October 20, 2021 on Netflix. The opportunity for him to go to the set of “C à vous” to talk about it with Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine and her chroniclers. During his stay on France 5, Dany Boon was given a nice surprise: a video message from Kad Merad! “He is not happy,” warns Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine before the launch of the magneto. Kad Merad took the opportunity to convey a very personal message. “He hasn’t called me for years. He doesn’t remember my number, so wait,” said Julia Vignali’s companion, taking his phone out of his pocket. “Dany, 06 75 75 and the following numbers, you know them too”, concludes Kad Merad. “75 75 80 02”, continues Dany Boon. Has the actor just revealed Kad Merad’s cell phone number? “It’s not true, it’s not true”, laughs Dany Boon, provoking the hilarity of Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine.

