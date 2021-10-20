Kanye West in full divorce with Kim Kardashian, he officially changes his name and reveals an amazing haircut

Several weeks after rumors that Kanye West had been unfaithful to Kim Kardashian with Christina Milian, Mr. Pokora’s wife, the 44-year-old American rapper is once again making a lot of talk today. The father of four children has indeed made a big decision in his life. Kanye West is no longer called that way. The one who is currently going through a divorce from Kim Kardashian made the decision to name himself “Ye”, without any other first name, nor any last name. A request filed in court on August 24, which has just been accepted by the judge of the Superior Court of Los Angeles as confirmed Deadline.





Kanye West – Credit (s): gettyimages

Kanye West, or rather Ye should we say, then made this request for personal reasons, but in reality, it’s been a while since he thought about it, since the rapper notably named his eighth album this way, released in June 2018. He had also changed his name Twitter for a long time. In interview for the radio Big boy, he confided that Ye was “the most commonly used word in the Bible”, signifying “You” (you), and we all know the strong bond that Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband has to the Bible.

Kanye West, Ye, also hit hard following the official announcement of his name change, sharing an intriguing photo on his account Instagram, social network on which he has not yet renamed himself. The 44-year-old rapper showed off a stunning new haircut, as he shaved a good part of his scalp, while keeping some shoots. A surprising shot that did not fail to quickly make react its 8.8 million subscribers! In parallel, a few weeks ago, Kim Kardashian had sent a big tackle to Kanye West.