Karim Benzema 4th top scorer in Real Madrid history

Karim Benzema entered Real Madrid history a bit more on Tuesday night. The French international scored his team’s last goal in the victory against Shakhtar Donetsk (0-5), his 290th with the Merengues. He joins Carlos Santillana in fourth place among the top scorers in the club’s history. He is not very far from Alfredo Di Stefano (308 goals), who occupies third place in this ranking, behind Raul (323) and Cristiano Ronaldo (450).





” It always feels good to score, to get closer to the greatest, but for me the most important thing is to have fun, as I did tonight on the pitch », He declared at the microphone of Canal + at the end of the meeting. ” And every time if I can score or give assists it’s only a bonus. This goal is his 73rd in the Champions League, he had already overtaken Raul with his achievement against Sheriff Tiraspol. Benzema is the competition’s fourth top scorer behind Robert Lewandowski (77), Lionel Messi (123) and Cristiano Ronaldo (136).