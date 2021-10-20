Karim Benzema’s Real Madrid crush Chakhtior, Inter relaunch against Tiraspol

A few days before the Clasico against Barça, there was no better way to stop the doubts. Real Madrid, who remained in three matches without winning, in all competitions, took advantage of his return to Kiev, the place of his European coronation in 2018, to perk up by beating Chakhtior Donetsk (5-0). In the fight for the Ballon d’Or, Karim Benzema was involved in all five of his team’s goals.
His call (offside?) Forced Krivtsov to score against his camp (37th). The French then recovered a ball which ended with a goal from Vinicius (51st). Then the Brazilian took advantage of a difference of KB9, almost in a playmaker role, to dribble all the opposing defense and offer himself a double (56th). In the 65th, it was again Vinicius who served Rodrygo for the fourth Merengue goal. Benzema, of course, was on the penultimate pass, before finding the net himself in added time. What to be named man of the match by UEFA.
Back in the Madrid eleven almost six months after his shin injury, Ferland Mendy was level and also released a boiling ball in front of Fernando in the 23rd. Without Traoré nor Moraes (injured) in attack, the Chakhtior was rather harmless, even if Courtois released a double save in the 67th and won a duel in the 90th + 3 against Mudryk.
Inter still alive
Beaten by Real (0-1) then held in check by Donetsk (0-0), Inter finally launched their European season by beating Sheriff Tiraspol (3-1). With 29 shots at 8, and 13 corners at 4, the Italian team was serious against a sometimes dangerous opponent. Barella, winner of 12 out of 15 duels, reigned in the middle (122 balls touched) in the company of Brozovic (15 balls recovered, 5 clearances).
Dzeko opened the scoring with a nice volley from the left, receiving a corner deflected by the head of Vidal (34 ‘). The Chilean, who took advantage of the absence of Calhanoglu, then scored on a service from the Bosnian (58th). De Vrij, up close, scored the Lombards’ third goal after a Dumfries handover. Meanwhile, Thill had equalized 1-1 with a superb free kick. The Luxembourger, who scored with a magical end against Real during the second day (2-1), still leaves his team at the top of this group completely revived.