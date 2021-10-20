Kawasaki puts the gas on the electric and the hybrid

Following the announcement of a new company within the Kawasaki Group, created to focus exclusively on the manufacture of motorcycles, jet skis, all-terrain four-wheelers and engines, Kawasaki Motors Ltd today rolls out its project and announces want to market a dozen electric or hybrid motorcycles by 2025.

Hiroshi Ito, chairman of the new entity, says the builder “Will strive to achieve carbon neutrality by combining all the knowledge and heritage accumulated over decades of production, as well as the desire to take on new challenges”. This imperative follows two observations relating to an aging clientele and compliance with environmental regulations.

One of the pillars of Kawasaki Motors Ltd.’s new strategy is therefore the focus on the development of 10 hybrid and electric vehicles before presenting a 100% electric catalog by 2035. If a patent filing in mid-2021 had already made a lot of talk, Kawasaki is moving forward and Perhaps even ahead of all its competitors by presenting a preview of a hybrid motorcycle prototype. Technical details are not known, but Hiroshi Ito says this HEV Motorcycle Research Vehicle is a powerful two-wheeler capable of switching between thermal, electric or dual-fuel mode depending on road use or power requirement.

Indeed, the electric motor would be able to provide a boost of around thirty horsepower. A classic lithium-ion battery would seem to be able to power the electric motor for the moment, but in order not to strain the weight of the motorcycle, its range could be reduced. Also, the gearbox could be used in both power modes, with the sudden the possibility of choosing between manual or automatic selection.

In addition to this prototype, Kawasaki Motors declares phosphorus on an engine running on hydrogen as fuel and wishes to develop complementary technologies of artificial intelligence, radars and connectivity to make driving safer and center its interfaces on the customer. We will be sure to keep you informed, but in the meantime Kawasaki seems to be positioning itself with ambition on future mobility issues.