Kering: COVID-19 slowed Gucci’s sales recovery in Q3



KERING: COVID-19 BRAKED GUCCI’S SALES RESUMPTION IN THIRD QUARTER

PARIS (Reuters) – Gucci, Kering’s flagship brand, saw third-quarter sales growth slow to 3.8%, a performance below expectations that the luxury group explains by the resurgence of the COVID epidemic -19 in Asia.

At 4.19 billion euros, the global turnover of the group led by François-Henri Pinault, which also owns Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga among others, however increased by 12.6% over one year in published data and of 12.2% on a like-for-like basis (excluding currency effects and changes in scope), while the consensus of analyst estimates gave it an increase of 11%.

But investors were especially waiting for the performance of Gucci, a brand which alone generates more than half of the group’s turnover but has already shown signs of weakness after spectacular growth between 2015 and 2019.





The brand, which cut back on marketing and runway spending last year, relaunched them this year in an attempt to capitalize on its 100th anniversary.

Yves Saint Laurent posted growth of 28.1% in the third quarter, against 8.9% for Bottega Veneta and 26% for the other houses of the group.

Kering highlights “very good momentum” in North America and continuous improvement in Western Europe and Japan, which remain affected by the absence of tourists, but underlines the impact of the resurgence of cases of COVID over the summer in Asia-Pacific.

Its financial director, Jean-Marc Duplaix, told reporters to expect a further acceleration in Gucci sales in the fourth quarter, thanks in part to the arrival in its stores of the new Aria collection.

Kering’s main competitor, LVMH, last week announced organic growth of 20% in the third quarter to 15.51 billion euros, despite a slowdown in Asia and the United States after an exceptional first half in these two zones .

On the stock market, Kering has posted an increase of just under 10% since the start of the year, against + 26.5% for LVMH and + 20% for the CAC 40 index.

(Report Mimosa Spencer and Silvia Aloisi, French version Marc Angrand, edited by Jean-Michel Bélot and Bertrand Boucey)