    Killer Instinct: Is the fighting game license finally on the right track?

    Killer Instinct: Is the fighting game license finally on the right track?

    8 years. This is the number of years that have passed since the last Killer Instinct, developed by Double Helix. Since then, the license has been sleeping, waiting to land in the hands of a studio capable of making it a solid new game.

    In June, Phil Spencer brought up the case of the Killer Instinct license, indicating that the license will come back, provided you find “the right team and the right opportunity”. In any case, the desire to bring back Killer Instinct seems to be present at Microsoft, who would have finally found the right studio ! Indeed, according to Nick Baker the XboxEra podcast, a Killer Instinct game would now be in an “active” development phase. He is not able to give the name of the studio that would be responsible for this new title, but he adds that the studios responsible for the 2013 reboot would not be involved.


    Rare is already well occupied by Sea of ​​Thieves and Everwild, Double Helix Games has been bought by Amazon 7 years ago, while Iron Galaxy is working on the PC version of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and another fighting game. Obviously, all this should be taken with a grain of salt until other solid sources confirm this information, and Microsoft does not officially announce the title.

