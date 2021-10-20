Koh-Lanta, La Légende: Jade’s confidences on what you did not see during the reunification council

During the reunification council, Jade almost gave up everything. The young sportswoman reveals the backstage of this meeting in Koh-Lanta, La Légende, placed under high tension.

This Tuesday, October 19 was eagerly awaited by fans of Koh-Lanta, The Legend. And for good reason: during this evening the reunification council took place. The episode thus opened with the gathering of ambassadors, with for the Reds, Laurent and Phil for the Yellow team, as well as Clémence and Ugo. Their choice then falls on the elimination of Coumba. Outside of her, the young woman has the choice to leave and find herself in the final jury or to continue the adventure.. Determined, that’s what she will do, for one goal: to take revenge on Clémence, at the origin of his appointment. “I have revenge to take. I want to right this injustice.”

But there is one that was also overcome with emotion: Jade. The young woman, saved in extremis by her comrades almost gave up. The great sportswoman thus confided on this subject in the columns of TV-Leisure. And she tells behind the scenes of this council of reunification under high tensions : “We see very little of this advice on the screen but it lasted 45 minutes in fact! I tell Denis Brogniart that I want to leave with Namadia. Claude intervened to try to convince me to stay. Teheiura the same. Even Alix, with whom I always bicker, told me it’s only a game! But it didn’t work at all: I heard the explanations, but it got over me “, she confides.

Jade: “And then Laurent Maistret grabs me …”

Jade admits she really wished leave the adventure, too difficult to bear: “I was determined to leave the adventure with Namadia”. Fortunately, there is one who manages to hold her back : “And then Laurent Maistret grabs me … It’s the last person who manages to find the words to convince me. He looks at me with a hyper-irritated air and tells me that if I leave, they will have won and Namadia will be then left for nothing. They will have done a double blow. That I must stay to try to restore things. Laurent has found the words “. Good news for Jade fans who almost saw their favorite candidate give up!

Subscribe to the Telestar.fr newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge