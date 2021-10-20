Koh-Lanta: this question that outraged Clémence Castel during her first casting

Candidate of Koh-Lanta, La Légende, Clémence Castel has participated three times in the adventure game hosted by Denis Brogniart. If she has fond memories, the pretty brunette was shocked by a question asked during her first casting.

At 37, Clémence Castel has chosen not to hide anymore! After having lived for twelve years with the father of her two children, Mathieu Johan, the adventurer lives a beautiful love story with Marie. While she has long buried her feelings for women, it is in an interview Feminine that she revealed about the rights of LGBTQI + people: “I had my opinion, I was pro-gay marriage because for me, love has always been something universal. But I didn’t feel concerned.“Remembering his beginnings in Koh Lanta, Clémence Castel added: “I remember my first Koh-Lanta casting. I was barely 19 years old. The casting director asked me: ‘Clémence, do you like women?’ I felt immense embarrassment without knowing why. I was outraged, I answered very strongly … It’s crazy how the brain can annihilate a whole part of your identity, like a veil.“

Today in love with a woman, the pretty brunette assured: “Being a lesbian had been in me from the start, but I didn’t dare admit it to myself. However, I evolved in a sports environment, where there were lesbians. I was totally OK with it, but I couldn’t project myself … So I put that under the rug. Subsequently, since I was in a relationship with a man and had two children with him, I was supposed to be straight. It was one more barrier to cross. And then I met Marie.“Ensuring that Koh Lanta was “a disguised psychoanalysis“, Clémence Castel added:”It is not trivial that my change of life took place in the wake of my third Koh-Lanta, in 2018. I am now in a new phase of my life and I wanted to lead my adventure like this: in agreement with me -same.“

Clémence Castel: “Today, I am fully happy”

Asked about the advice she could give to those who wish to follow her path, the adventurer assured: “To listen to their little inner voice and not to hesitate. If we don’t listen to it, we can’t be fully happy. It works professionally, sentimentally, vis-à-vis children … As women, we are used to paying close attention to the people around us and that has an influence on our choices. We say to ourselves ‘I can’t afford this …’, where the guys may have fewer questions. Today, I am fully happy, liberated, because I take responsibility for my choices and who I am. By doing that, we are no longer afraid of much.“

