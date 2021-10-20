labor shortages and shortages slow growth

Global supply difficulties, along with manpower shortages and concerns over the Delta variant of Covid-19, slowed the growth of economic activity in the United States in early fall, a reported Wednesday the US Central Bank (Fed).

Read alsoJay Powell, Fed boss in the sights of the Democratic left wing

These difficulties, coupled with continued strong consumer demand, caused prices to soar, the Fed said in its Beige Book, stressing that the short-term outlook “Remained positive”, with however “Uncertainties” larger and one “More cautious optimism”.





Difficulties in hiring

In addition to supply shortages that slow production and raise prices, business leaders are worried about the situation on the employment front, while the available workers are far fewer than the positions to be filled. “Transportation and technology companies face a particularly low labor supply, while many retail, hospitality and manufacturing companies have cut back hours or production because of ‘they did not have enough workers ”, details the “Beige book”. There are many resignations and retirements, mainly due to problems with childcare and compulsory vaccination, as well as health concerns. As a result, wages go up.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday morning that this improvement in salary and working conditions was “A good thing for the workers”. She cited in particular the people employed in the service sector who “Suffered from chronically low wages, working conditions and social benefits” insufficient.

To see also – United States: Fed tries to limit economic impact of coronavirus