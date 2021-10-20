Las Vegas: Celine Dion cancels concert series due to “severe muscle spasms”

“I’m heartbroken,” she said. Singer Celine Dion announces, this Tuesday, the cancellation of a series of concerts scheduled in Las Vegas until February 2022 due to health problems.

I’m heartbroken by this. My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words. Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can. – Celine xx … pic.twitter.com/cEDLQt9HDg – Celine Dion (@celinedion) October 19, 2021

“Celine suffers from persistent and severe muscle spasms that prevent her from performing on stage,” explain producers AEG and Concerts West, as well as the Resorts World resort in Las Vegas. “Her team continues to assess and treat her condition. On the other hand, his symptoms prevent him from participating in rehearsals for his new show, ”the statement continued.



The 53-year-old Quebec star was to inaugurate a new show at Resorts World in Las Vegas, United States, on November 5, for a series of concerts until November 20. Other dates were scheduled from January 19 to February 5, 2022, also canceled.

“I have to focus on my health”

“My team and I have been working on this show for eight months, and not being able to launch it in November saddens me to the highest point,” Celine Dion said in the same press release.

“I am particularly sorry to disappoint all the fans who had planned to come to Las Vegas. Now I have to focus on my health… I want to get better as soon as possible, ”she adds.