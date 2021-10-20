Latvia reconfins its entire population, vaccinated or unvaccinated, for at least one month

The specter of re-containment returns to the European Union. The Prime Minister of Latvia, Krisjanis Karins, announced Monday a lockdown of almost a month due to the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in his country and the low vaccination rate.

“I apologize to those who have already been vaccinated, but the restrictions will apply to everyone“, he insisted in front of the press after a meeting of his government which lasted ten hours. “There are still too many unvaccinated people who catch Covid and die in hospital.”

Distance courses

Containment is to begin this Thursday and extend until November 15, with a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., the closure of cafes, cinemas, theaters and concert halls and restaurants will only be able to offer meals to to take with.





Only stores selling food and essentials will be able to remain open and the majority of the workforce will have to work remotely, with the exception of construction, transportation and other jobs that cannot be done by telecommuting. The schools will also switch to distance learning, except for the youngest, up to the third level of primary school, who will be able to continue to visit the establishments.

Contamination record

These measures are likely to be amended at another government meeting on Tuesday or at Wednesday’s parliamentary session before a vote.

Less than half of the 1.9 million Latvians received the two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Above all, the contamination record has been broken every day last week, with 1,253 new cases and seven deaths recorded on Monday. This brings a total toll of 186,000 infections and 2,897 deaths since the start of the pandemic.