Laurence Arné and Dany Boon get annoyed after an indiscreet question from Thomas Sotto in Télématin (VIDEO)

Guests on the show Telematin (France 2) to talk about their new film showing this Wednesday, Laurence Arné and Dany Boon were offended by an indiscreet question from host Thomas Sotto. A small crop, for a sequence of great discomfort …
Big discomfort this Wednesday, October 20 on the set of the show Telematin. Thomas Sotto and Julia Vignali received the actors Dany boon and Laurence Arne, who are reunited at the cinema with their new film 8 rue de l’Humanité, which was scheduled for release today. After a battery of questions about their respective careers, the duo in charge of the morning program tried to slip on the more private subject. Because, although very discreet about their romance, the guests of the day are also together in the city. However, they did not formalize until last May, during an interview with RTL. So to go smoothly, the two animators, successively, first sought to know if they had planned to go on stage soon together with a new show.
Thomas Sotto takes the slippery path
“We are not in these projects at the moment, but hey … I wrote a play, but with the confinement it caused a bit of traffic jams. So I’m waiting for the right time to come. “, replied the actress and comedian from Angoulême. There followed a little white, which betrayed Thomas Sotto’s reluctance to throw two feet in the dish on the theme that annoys. Something he finally resolved to do, asking point blank to his interlocutor to tell viewers a little more about how to flirt with his companion.
Laurence Arné offended, Dany Boon embarrassed
“Are you okay or what?”Laurence Arné was immediately offended, while at his side, Dany Boon seemed to tense up suddenly and was satisfied with a nervous laugh. Then the actress continues: “It’s far too intimate as a question”. A crisp cropping without further explanation which put Thomas Sotto in an embarrassment. The former Europe 1 still insisted looking at the famous Ch’ti. And he replied, with a clear desire not to say too much: “We didn’t hit on each other”. A sequence to find in our zapping above.