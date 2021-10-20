lawsuits required against Steve Bannon

The former adviser to Donald Trump refuses to respond to investigators about the invasion of the Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2020.

A US parliamentary commission of inquiry ruled Thursday in favor of prosecution for “obstructing the work of Congress” against Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Donald Trump who refuses to participate in the investigations into the assault on Capitol Hill. “Steve Bannon will comply with our investigation, or he will face the consequences,” said Democrat Bennie Thompson, who heads this commission criticized by Donald Trump and his allies. “We cannot allow anyone to stand in the way of the work of the special commission while we work to establish the facts. The stakes are simply too high, ”he added before a unanimous vote of the nine members in favor of prosecution.





Steve Bannon was summoned Thursday before this special committee of the House of Representatives which is investigating the role of the former Republican president in the attack by his supporters against the seat of Congress on January 6, when elected officials certified victory of Joe Biden in the presidential election. But he didn’t show up before the elect. This recommendation of the commission of inquiry must now be voted on in plenary session in the House, where the Democrats are in the majority, with a view to its transmission to the Minister of Justice. Merrick Garland will decide whether to charge Steve Bannon, who in theory faces up to a year in prison.

VIDEO – Investigation into the attack on the Capitol: Steve Bannon risks legal action: