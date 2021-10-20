Lazio Rome – Marseille: probable lines, channel and time of the match

After PSG and Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday and Wednesday, it’s time for OM in the Europa League: from 6:45 p.m. this Thursday, October 21, 2021, follow Lazio Rome – Marseille live on television. This meeting will be broadcast on RMC Sport 1. Live score, team composition, other matches: everything you need to know about this C3 night.





Olympique de Marseille travel to the Stadio Olimpico to face Lazio Rome, on the occasion of the third day of the group stage of the Europa League. With two points, the Bouches-du-Rhône club occupies only third place in group E, one length behind the Italians and two units from Galatasaray. After a draw conceded on the ground of Lokomotiv Moscow (0-0), the formation of Jorge Sampaoli could not win at the Orange Vélodrome against Galatasaray (0-0). Third in Ligue 1, Dimitri Payet’s partners remain on a home victory against FC Lorient (4-1). Led by the Hakes, Olympique de Marseille won with goals from Boubacar Kamara and Arkadiusz Milik and a brace from Mattéo Guendouzi. Second in the pool, the club coached by Maurizio Sarri first lost against Galatasaray (0-1) before reacting at the expense of Lokomotiv Moscow (2-0). Last weekend, Lazio Rome dominated Inter Milan (3-1) on goals from Ciro Immobile, Felipe Anderson and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and occupy fifth place in Serie A.





The probable team compositions of Lazio Rome – Marseille

Olympique de Marseille should have a full squad. Recovered from an adductor injury, Amine Harit signs his return as Cengiz Ünder. The Turkish attacking midfielder was serving a suspension against Lorient. Touched in the calf, Valentin Rongier holds his place.

Lazio Rome, the probable team roster: Strakosha – Lazzari, Felipe, Acerbi, Hysaj – Alberto, Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic – Pedro, Immobile, Anderson

Olympique de Marseille, probable team composition: P. Lopez – Saliba (or Balerdi), L. Peres – Rongier, Kamara, Guendouzi (or Gerson) – Ünder, Payet (cap.), Dieng (or De La Fuente) – Milik.







