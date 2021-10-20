Lazio suspends its falconer after a Roman salute

Next opponent of OM in the Europa League (Thursday, 6:45 p.m.), Lazio is in turmoil this Wednesday after the publication of a video on social networks, dating from last Saturday and the victory against Inter (3 -1) in Serie A. We see Juan Bernabe, falconer in charge of making the bald eagle – emblem of the club – fly before the kickoffs, in front of a tribune cheering the ex-dictator Italian Benito Mussolini and to launch “Duce, duce” (nickname of Mussolini), all accompanied by a “Roman salute”.
Recurring incidents at Lazio
Roman rulers suspended it in stride. For many years, Lazio have faced such incidents from their supporters, over allegations of racist chants and praise of fascism during matches. For this case, according to the press release, “Measures have been taken […] for the immediate suspension of the person concerned and for the possible termination of existing contracts “ with the company Bernabe works for.
This video aroused the indignation of Italian Jewish communities. Noemi Di Segni, president of the Union of Italian Jewish Communities, notably urged the Italian Federation to keep fascists out of the game to prevent their hatred “Does not gain ground at every corner” from the country.