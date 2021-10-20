Lazio suspends its falconer after a Roman salute

Next opponent of OM in the Europa League (Thursday, 6:45 p.m.), Lazio is in turmoil this Wednesday after the publication of a video on social networks, dating from last Saturday and the victory against Inter (3 -1) in Serie A. We see Juan Bernabe, falconer in charge of making the bald eagle – emblem of the club – fly before the kickoffs, in front of a tribune cheering the ex-dictator Italian Benito Mussolini and to launch “Duce, duce” (nickname of Mussolini), all accompanied by a “Roman salute”.