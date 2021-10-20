Lazio turns its eagle trainer at the heart of the controversy

The sequence caused a lot of talk on social networks. In a video, we see the trainer of the eagle of Lazio (the emblem of the club), Juan Bernabè, making a Nazi salute in front of some supporters of the Roman club.

What follows after this advertisement

“In recent weeks, the Lazio Sports Society has sent a letter to its partners reminding them to respect the code of ethics in force and in particular to behave in full respect of the principles which have always inspired the activities of the company , both in sports and in ordinary relationships. Particular attention has always been paid to the absolute prohibition of any discriminatory actions and behavior of any kind. Therefore, after learning of the existence of the video which portrays Juan Bernabè (employee of a company located outside Lazio) in attitudes that offend the club, the fans and the values ​​to which the community is inspired, measures have taken towards the company for the immediate suspension of the person concerned and the possible termination of existing contracts “, can we read in the press release published by the Italian training.